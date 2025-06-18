Identification of bodies of 6 thousand fallen defenders may take more than year - Klymenko

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the full identification of the bodies of more than 6,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers handed over by the Russian side could take at least 13-14 months.

He said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"I can only roughly assess the situation, because the analysis is still ongoing - what condition the remains are in and how many of them are actually contained in the packages that the Russian side handed over to us. But, according to the most conservative preliminary estimates of our experts, it will take at least 13-14 months to identify these approximately 6,000 bodies," Klymenko said.

The Minister clarified that this is the minimum time required to complete the identification. According to him, all the services involved - forensic experts, investigators and expert units - are currently working in three shifts to speed up the process.

