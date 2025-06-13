Ukraine repatriates bodies of 1,200 fallen defenders. PHOTOS

On June 13, 2025, Ukraine repatriated the bodies of 1,200 fallen defenders as part of ongoing repatriation efforts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Coordination Headquarters.

According to the Russian side, the bodies belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel. The repatriation took place in accordance with the agreements reached in Istanbul.

The return of the bodies was made possible through joint efforts by the Coordination Headquarters, the Joint Center under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other entities within the Ukrainian security and defense sector.

The Coordination Headquarters noted that law enforcement investigators, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will conduct all necessary examinations and carry out identification of the repatriated remains.

