Some of Ukrainian soldiers released today were considered missing in action, - Coordination Headquarters. PHOTOS

The next stage of the large prisoner exchange under the Istanbul agreements took place. The Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Airborne Forces, Navy, Air Force, TDF, USF, as well as the State Border Guard Service and the National Guard of Ukraine, returned to their homeland.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Among those released today are defenders of Mariupol who had been in captivity for more than three years.

All of the liberated Defenders are men, privates and sergeants.

Some of the Ukrainian soldiers released today were considered missing in action.



In general, Ukrainians who fought in the Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk sectors are returning home.

It is noted that the Defenders released from captivity will undergo the necessary medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire period of captivity.

"Today's exchange is part of a large exchange in the categories of servicemen under the age of 25, as well as seriously wounded and seriously ill," the Coordination Headquarters said.

