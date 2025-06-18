Modi to Trump: India and Pakistan reach truce without US mediation

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May 2025 was reached as a result of negotiations between the military, and not with US mediation, as stated by US President Donald Trump.

This was stated by Indian Foreign Minister Vikram Mishra, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Last month, Trump said that Pakistan and India had allegedly agreed to a ceasefire after US-mediated talks and that the fighting had stopped after he urged the countries to focus on trade rather than war.

India has previously denied any third-party mediation, and the phone call between Modi and Trump on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada was their first direct exchange since the May 7-10 conflict.

Watch more: Passenger plane with 242 people on board crashes in India. VIDEO

"Prime Minister Modi made it clear to President Trump that there were no talks at any stage during this period on topics such as the Indo-US trade deal or US mediation between India and Pakistan. Negotiations on the cessation of hostilities took place directly between India and Pakistan through existing military channels and at Pakistan's insistence," Mishra said.

According to him, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that "India has not accepted mediation in the past and will never accept it.

Misri said that the two leaders were supposed to meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit, but Trump left a day early due to the situation in the Middle East.