Russia launches large-scale disinformation operations in Africa and Latin America, - Foreign Intelligence Service

Russia is launching large-scale disinformation operations covering Africa, Latin America, and even European countries.

This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, such media expansion not only undermines Ukraine's international reputation but also creates potential threats to our security and foreign policy positions.

For example, a project to train local journalists was launched in Mali's capital, Bamako, under the guise of an independent news agency, African Initiative. The program included online and face-to-face journalism courses with the promise of further employment. The project was curated by Russian intelligence. This is a typical example of the so-called "soft power," where under the slogans of enlightenment, the infrastructure for further information operations is actually being laid.

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, the main instruments of information pressure are the Russian state media rt (formerly russia today) and sputnik. Both resources not only spread narratives favorable to the Kremlin, but also have offices, training centers, and partnerships with local media on different continents.

It is noted that in Latin America, rt and sputnik work closely with Telesur (Venezuela) and HispanTV (Iran), which allows Russia to promote a single anti-Western line in several languages simultaneously. In addition, Russia shares offices, operators and technical resources with these partners, which creates an effective network of influence.

In addition, in Africa, Russians are actively entering into agreements with local TV channels. According to available information, more than 30 African TV stations broadcast Russian content, which creates an information environment favorable to the Kremlin across the continent.

In addition to direct distribution of content, Russia resorts to covert distribution through contracts with local media. For example, agreements with media groups in Kenya give Russian agencies access to millions of listeners and readers in several African countries.

What it means for Ukraine

Russia's information presence in Africa and Latin America has direct implications for Ukraine.