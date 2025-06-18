Ukraine will not be mentioned in final declaration of NATO summit - media

The final statement of this year's NATO summit is likely to differ significantly from last year's.

According to Censor.NET, citing Radio Liberty, this was reported by diplomats involved in its preparation who are not authorised to give official comments to the media.

The communiqué will be much shorter and will fit on one page, the publication writes.

Ukraine is not going to be mentioned in the declaration, and Russia will again be called a long-term threat.

The allies will also pledge to raise defence spending to 5% of GDP. The deadline is 2032. However, this commitment may be revised in 2029. By then, the current term of US President Donald Trump, who advocates an appropriate level of defence spending, will have ended.

At the same time, diplomats noted that the communiqué is still being edited and may change.

