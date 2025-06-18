Ukraine and the US discussed expanding defense industry projects — Svyrydenko

Ukraine and the United States discussed expanding the mandate of the Reconstruction Investment Fund to support defense industry projects.

This was announced by Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko following Ukraine’s delegation visit to the G7 summit in Canada, reports Censor.NET.

"Our delegation met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. We discussed the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund, specifically expanding its mandate to support projects in Ukraine’s defense industry. The American side is open to such cooperation," the statement said.

According to Svyrydenko, U.S. counterparts were urged to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

"Another stronger package of sanctions could undermine Putin’s ability to continue his aggression," she added.

Read more: US Embassy on Russian attack on Kyiv: It contradicts Trump’s call to end war