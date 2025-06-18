ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8879 visitors online
News Shelling of Kyiv Missile and drone attack on Kyiv
3 003 37

US Embassy on Russian attack on Kyiv: It contradicts Trump’s call to end war

The US Embassy responds to Russia’s strike on Kyiv on June 17, 2025

The US Embassy responded to the Russian missile attack on Kyiv on June 17, 2025.

The press service of the diplomatic mission reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, together with the whole of Ukraine, we join the day of mourning in Kyiv for the victims of the Russian attack on June 17. 21 dead, including a U.S. citizen. More than 134 wounded, including children.

We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. This senseless attack contradicts President Trump's call to stop the killing and end the war," the statement said.

У посольстві США відреагували на удар РФ по Києву 17 червня 2025 року

Attack on Ukraine on the night of June 17

On the night of June 17, 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types.

As of the morning of June 18, 23 people were reported dead.

Author: 

Kyyiv (2367) USA (6112)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 