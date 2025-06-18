US Embassy on Russian attack on Kyiv: It contradicts Trump’s call to end war

The US Embassy responded to the Russian missile attack on Kyiv on June 17, 2025.

The press service of the diplomatic mission reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, together with the whole of Ukraine, we join the day of mourning in Kyiv for the victims of the Russian attack on June 17. 21 dead, including a U.S. citizen. More than 134 wounded, including children.

We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. This senseless attack contradicts President Trump's call to stop the killing and end the war," the statement said.

Attack on Ukraine on the night of June 17

On the night of June 17, 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types.

As of the morning of June 18, 23 people were reported dead.