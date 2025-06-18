95 clashes were recorded on front, most of them in Pokrovsk and North-Slobozhanskyi directions - General Staff

As of 04:00 p.m. on June 18, the total number of combat clashes at the front is 95.

Fighting in the north

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire hit the communities of Kliusy in the Chernihiv region; Porozok, Zarichne, Pokrovka, Maryne, Bratenytsia, Novovasylivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Mezenivka, Miropilske in the Sumy region; and Tymofiyivka in the Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian troops repelled 17 enemy attacks in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk sectors, and four more engagements are ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out two strikes, dropping four guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy fired 87 artillery shellings at the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.

Combat actions in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyptsi, and Dovhenke, and also conducted an air strike near Lobanivka.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants made two attacks in the direction of Stepova Novoselivka and near Zahryzove. One firefight is still ongoing.

Combat actions in Donbas

In the Lyman sector, the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Hrekivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and in the direction of Karpivka. Two firefights are currently underway.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions twice near Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Predtechyno, Novomarkove, Bondarne, and Stupochky. Defense Forces units repelled all 12 attacks.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy is trying to break into our defense in the areas of Toretsk and Diliyivka. Our defenders repelled five assault attacks by the invaders.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have made 24 attempts to push our troops from their positions near Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Myrne, Promin, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka, and in the direction of Novopidhirne. Defense forces are holding back the attack and have already repelled 19 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped eight assault actions of enemy troops, and three more clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Vesele, Myrne, Vilne, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, and Shevchenko. The settlements of Novodarivka and Olhivka were hit by air strikes.

Combat actions in the south

In the Huliaypillia sector, enemy aircraft attacked Huliaypillia and Malynivka with unguided missiles, but the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Shcherbaky.

No combat engagements were registered in the Prydniprovsky sector.