Majority of hostile attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction, 186 combat engagements registered in frontline over last day - General Staff. MAP

In total, 186 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline over the past day, June 17, 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the invaders launched 2 missile and 45 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used 33 missiles and dropped 79 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they engaged 3,600 kamikaze drones and fired 6,116 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities, including 72 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Okhrimivka and Potikhonove in Kharkiv region; Poltavka, Kopteve, Razine, Myrnohrad, Novotoretske, Sukhyi Yar in Donetsk region; Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Uspenivka, Novoandriivka, Huliaipole, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 28 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 10 artillery pieces, one air defense system, a radar station, five UAV control points, an ammunition depot and two other important enemy targets.

The General Staff reminds that in total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1 , 040 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized seven tanks, 31 armored combat vehicles, 37 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, 184 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 23 missiles and 137 units of occupants' vehicles.

Situation in the North

Yesterday, Ukrainian troops repelled 28 occupiers' assault attacks at the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions. In addition, the enemy launched 6 air strikes, dropping 11 guided bombs, and fired 215 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities, including four times from multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamenka and Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked once, trying to advance near Stepova Novoselivka.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, 16 occupiers' attacks took place in the Liman sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled assaults near Lypove and in the direction of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Zelena Dolyna, Shandryholove and Serebriansky Forest.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions three times towards Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 11 firefights were registered in the direction of Markove, Predtechine, Bila Hora and near Kurdiumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Diliivka, Toretsk and in the directions of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandr-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Stepanivka and Rusyn Yar.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 57 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Kopteve, Poltavka, Malynivka, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Muravka, Horikhove, Novopavlivka and Oleksiivka," the statement said.

Situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 22 times in the vicinity of Odradne, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Komar and in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, Myrne and Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled two offensives by enemy units near Malynivka.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two occupiers' attacks in the area of Antonov Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.