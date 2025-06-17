28 enemy assaults repelled in Pokrovsk direction, fighting ongoing – General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, June 17, 2025, 78 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

Shelling across Ukraine

Today, Russian artillery fire has struck border communities in several regions. In Chernihiv region, Berilivka, Senkivka, Hasyschivka, Khrynivka, Mykolaivka, Arkhypivka, and Leonivka came under fire. In Sumy region, shelling targeted Chernatske, Bachivsk, Vilna Sloboda, Bila Bereza, Starykove, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Myropilske, Prokhody, Turia, and Hrabovske. In Kharkiv region, the enemy shelled Vidrodzhenivske and Tymofiivka.

The Situation in the North

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, 13 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, with five still ongoing. Additionally, the enemy conducted five airstrikes, dropping eight guided aerial bombs, and carried out 132 artillery attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including two using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy assault near the village of Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses near the village of Stepova Novoselivka.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, Russian forces launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near Lypove and toward Olhivka, Shandryholove, and the Serebrianka forest. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces are repelling an enemy assault toward Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven enemy attacks near Kurdiumivka and toward Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out five assault operations toward Shcherbynivka and Yablunivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces attempted 29 assaults to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions near the settlements of Poltavka, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Orikhove, Novopavlivka, and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding the line, having repelled 28 attacks, while one battle is still underway. The enemy also conducted airstrikes targeting the areas of Koptieve and Razyne.

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses near the settlements of Odradne, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, and toward Zaporizhzhia, Myrne, and Shevchenko. The Defense Forces successfully repelled ten enemy assaults, with two more clashes still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling an enemy attack near Malynivka. Airstrikes targeted the areas of Uspenivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, no combat engagements were recorded.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy assault near the Antonivskyi bridge.

No significant changes were reported in other directions.