Battalion commander of Russia’s 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment eliminated in Sumy region. PHOTO

The commander of a battalion of the Russian Army’s 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment was eliminated in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the channel of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Andriivka area, an assault group from the 1st Assault Battalion "Black Swan" of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment reached the command post of the Russian Army’s 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment battalion.

The battalion commander, Major Andrei Iartsev, was inside. He was killed during the assault.

