News Evacuation from Donetsk region
121 child remains in mandatory evacuation zone in Donetsk region — RMA

121 children remain in mandatory evacuation zones in Donetsk region

As of now, 121 minors remain in five settlements of Donetsk region where the forced evacuation of families with children is ongoing. These children belong to 94 families.

This was announced on June 18 by Yuliia Ryzhakova, acting head of the Children’s Services Department of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, during a briefing, reports Suspilne, cited by Censor.NET.

"Lyman community – 2, Dobropillia – 45, Druzhkivka – 74," the official specified.

According to Ryzhakova, 48 children were evacuated over the past week: 11 from Dobropillia, 36 from Druzhkivka, and 1 from Kryvorizka community.

children (1027) evacuation (595) Donetsk region (4535)
