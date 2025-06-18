121 child remains in mandatory evacuation zone in Donetsk region — RMA
As of now, 121 minors remain in five settlements of Donetsk region where the forced evacuation of families with children is ongoing. These children belong to 94 families.
This was announced on June 18 by Yuliia Ryzhakova, acting head of the Children’s Services Department of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, during a briefing, reports Suspilne, cited by Censor.NET.
"Lyman community – 2, Dobropillia – 45, Druzhkivka – 74," the official specified.
According to Ryzhakova, 48 children were evacuated over the past week: 11 from Dobropillia, 36 from Druzhkivka, and 1 from Kryvorizka community.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password