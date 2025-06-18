Nearly all of Iran left without internet

On Wednesday, June 18, nearly all of Iran experienced major internet access disruptions. The exact cause remains unknown.

This was reported by NetBlocks, a service that monitors internet freedom worldwide, according to Censor.NET.

"Real-time network data show that Iran is currently in a state of near-total national internet outage," the statement said.

It is also noted that a series of disruptions had already been recorded in the country the day before.

"The incident follows a series of earlier partial disruptions and comes amid escalating military tensions with Israel after several days of reciprocal missile strikes," NetBlocks reported.

Traffic has reportedly dropped to approximately 3% of normal usage. The reason for the internet blackout remains unclear.

Read more: US moves third aircraft carrier closer to Israel - CNN