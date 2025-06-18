ENG
Nearly all of Iran left without internet access

On Wednesday, June 18, nearly all of Iran experienced major internet access disruptions. The exact cause remains unknown.

This was reported by NetBlocks, a service that monitors internet freedom worldwide, according to Censor.NET.

"Real-time network data show that Iran is currently in a state of near-total national internet outage," the statement said.

It is also noted that a series of disruptions had already been recorded in the country the day before.

"The incident follows a series of earlier partial disruptions and comes amid escalating military tensions with Israel after several days of reciprocal missile strikes," NetBlocks reported.

Traffic has reportedly dropped to approximately 3% of normal usage. The reason for the internet blackout remains unclear.

