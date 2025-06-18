ENG
Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Sumy community

Occupiers strike civilian infrastructure in Sumy region

On the evening of Wednesday, June 18, Russian occupiers attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy region.

This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, as cited by Censor.NET.

"Several explosions heard by residents of the regional center, according to preliminary information, were due to long-range MLRS shelling on the outskirts of the community," the statement said.

Hryhorov added that there were no casualties.

shoot out (14849) Sumska region (1459)
