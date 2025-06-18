Eight injured in Russian attacks on Kherson region throughout day, civilian infrastructure damaged

Throughout the day, Russian forces continued to attack Kherson and settlements across Kherson region, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

According to the regional prosecutor’s office, on June 18, 2025, Russian troops attacked settlements in Kherson region using artillery and various types of unmanned aerial vehicles.

As of 18:00, eight people were reported injured.

Two men were wounded as a result of artillery strikes on Komyshany and Romashkove.

Another six people sustained injuries due to drone attacks in Beryslav, Kherson, Antonivka, and Bilozerka. Among the wounded were three firefighters from an emergency response unit.

In addition, private and apartment buildings, other civilian infrastructure, and vehicles sustained damage.

