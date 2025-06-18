ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district
Occupiers launched 15 attacks on Nikopol district in one day using artillery, FPV drones, and UAVs. PHOTOS

On June 18, Russian forces carried out nearly a dozen and a half attacks on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy shelled the Nikopol area with artillery, struck with FPV drones, and dropped munitions from UAVs. The district center and Pokrov community were hit.

Damage was reported to a private house, two outbuildings, a vehicle, a swimming pool, a solar panel, and a power line.

It is reported that no casualties occurred.

