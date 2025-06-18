Russians strike Sviatohirsk with S-300 SAMs: five wounded, 19 apartment buildings and private houses damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 18 June 2025, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Sviatohirsk in the Donetsk region, causing casualties and destruction.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As noted, the occupiers attacked Sviatohirsk at 02:30 using "S-300" SAMs. The missiles hit a residential area. Apartment buildings and private households were in the area of damage.

Read more: Ruscists shelled four districts of Donetsk region: six people were killed and several wounded. PHOTOS

As a result of the night shelling, five residents sustained injuries - four women and a man. The victims, aged 51 to 66, were diagnosed with mine-blast traumas, shrapnel wounds, fractures, concussions, contusions and lacerations. The victims were in their homes and were hospitalised.

It is also reported that 19 apartment and private houses, 7 cars, a garage and trade pavilions were damaged in the settlement.





