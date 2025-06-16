Ruscists shelled four districts of Donetsk region: six people were killed and several wounded. PHOTOS
Yesterday, 15 June 2025, Russian troops fired at 4 districts of Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
Volnovakha district
Three people were killed in Bahatyr of the Velykonovosilkivska community as a result of hostile shelling.
Pokrovskyi district
A building was damaged in Dobropillia, 3 more in Novyi Donbas. In Pokrovsk, 2 people were killed and 3 injured, a multi-storey building was damaged; in Rodynske, a multi-storey building was damaged. A shop and 6 houses were damaged in Zolotyi Kolodiaz of Shakhove community.
Kramatorsk district
According to the RMA, 3 houses and a gas pipeline were damaged in Drobysheve of the Lyman community. In Sviatohirsk, 2 houses were damaged. In Kramatorsk, 2 enterprises were damaged. In Dmytro-Dariivka of Oleksandrivka community, a person was injured and a warehouse was damaged; in Starovarvarivka, a house, a warehouse and equipment were damaged. In Illinivka, 2 greenhouses were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person died and 7 private houses were damaged.
Bakhmut district
Six houses and agricultural machinery were damaged in Siversk.
