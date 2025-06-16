ENG
News Shelling of the Donetsk region
Ruscists shelled four districts of Donetsk region: six people were killed and several wounded. PHOTOS

Donetsk region after shelling

Yesterday, 15 June 2025, Russian troops fired at 4 districts of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Volnovakha district

Three people were killed in Bahatyr of the Velykonovosilkivska community as a result of hostile shelling.

Pokrovskyi district

A building was damaged in Dobropillia, 3 more in Novyi Donbas. In Pokrovsk, 2 people were killed and 3 injured, a multi-storey building was damaged; in Rodynske, a multi-storey building was damaged. A shop and 6 houses were damaged in Zolotyi Kolodiaz of Shakhove community.

See more: Russian forces shelled three districts of Donetsk region: there are wounded and damage. PHOTO

Kramatorsk district

According to the RMA, 3 houses and a gas pipeline were damaged in Drobysheve of the Lyman community. In Sviatohirsk, 2 houses were damaged. In Kramatorsk, 2 enterprises were damaged. In Dmytro-Dariivka of Oleksandrivka community, a person was injured and a warehouse was damaged; in Starovarvarivka, a house, a warehouse and equipment were damaged. In Illinivka, 2 greenhouses were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person died and 7 private houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Six houses and agricultural machinery were damaged in Siversk.

