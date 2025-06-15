Russian forces shelled three districts of Donetsk region: there are wounded and damage. PHOTO
Yesterday, 14 June 2025, Russian troops fired on 3 districts of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovskyi district
A person was wounded in Myrnohrad and a house was damaged. In Pokrovsk, a person was wounded and two houses were damaged; in Rodynske, an administrative building was damaged. A multi-storey building was damaged in Bilytske of the Dobropillia community. A house was damaged in Volodymyrivka of Shakhove community.
Kramatorsk district
In Zarichne of the Lyman community, 2 houses were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 5 multi-storey buildings, 2 garages and a truck were damaged.
Bakhmut district
Four houses were damaged in Siversk.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password