Russian forces shelled three districts of Donetsk region: there are wounded and damage. PHOTO

Yesterday, 14 June 2025, Russian troops fired on 3 districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi district

A person was wounded in Myrnohrad and a house was damaged. In Pokrovsk, a person was wounded and two houses were damaged; in Rodynske, an administrative building was damaged. A multi-storey building was damaged in Bilytske of the Dobropillia community. A house was damaged in Volodymyrivka of Shakhove community.

Watch more: Iran’s night strike on Israel: 8 people killed, about 200 wounded. VIDEO

Kramatorsk district

In Zarichne of the Lyman community, 2 houses were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 5 multi-storey buildings, 2 garages and a truck were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Four houses were damaged in Siversk.