Iran’s night strike on Israel: 8 people killed, about 200 wounded. VIDEO

On the night of Sunday, 15 June 2025, Iran again massively attacked Israel with ballistic missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Times of Israel and CNN.

According to IRNA, in particular, Haifa, a major port city, was under attack, where a fire allegedly broke out at an oil refinery. Mehr News Agency claims that Iran used a hypersonic missile in the attack on the city.

According to The Times of Israel, eight people were killed and about 200 injured in the night attacks in Israel. However, other sources give different figures. The information is currently being clarified.

The video allegedly shows the extent of the destruction in the city of Bat Yam after the Iranian strike.

Israel's strikes on Iran

On the night of 13 June, Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian targets. There were explosions in Tehran, and air defence systems were operating.

Israel named Operation Lion's Nation, in which Israeli aircraft attacked dozens of targets in Iran related to the nuclear programme and other military facilities.

After that, Israel declared a state of emergency in the country due to the threat of Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Donald Trump said that the US would defend itself and Israel in the event of a retaliation by Iran.

It is known that Israel destroyed an important nuclear facility in Iran.

Axios wrote that Israel had been preparing the attack on Iran, which it carried out on the night of 13 June, for eight months. The preparations were carried out in complete secrecy.

Israeli media reported that Iranian high-ranking official Amir Ali Hajizadeh was killed by Israeli air strikes on the command centre on the night of 13 June.

Later, on the evening of 13 June, Israel launched two strikes on Iran's underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordow. The IDF could also attack one of the residences of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran's retaliatory strikes

As a reminder, Iran attacked Israel with dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles in response to air strikes on the night of 13 June. Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv.

Initially, 35 people were reported injured. As of the morning of 14 June, at least two people were reported dead and more than 50 wounded in the nighttime attack on Israel.

On the night of 15 June, Israel and Iran launched another series of missiles at each other.