Russian troops strike production facilities in Kramatorsk with drones

At night, on June 18, 2025, at 02:30, Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, came under enemy fire.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russian troops, using at least 5 Geranium-2 UAVs, struck at local manufacturing enterprises.

"We are establishing the consequences of the night terror. No information on casualties has been received," he added.

