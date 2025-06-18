ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8625 visitors online
News Shelling of Kramatorsk
1 190 0

Russian troops strike production facilities in Kramatorsk with drones

Kramatorsk after the drone strike

At night, on June 18, 2025, at 02:30, Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, came under enemy fire.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russian troops, using at least 5 Geranium-2 UAVs, struck at local manufacturing enterprises.

"We are establishing the consequences of the night terror. No information on casualties has been received," he added.

See more: Enemy attacks Kramatorsk at night: post office and car wash damaged, private homes destroyed. PHOTO

Author: 

Kramatorsk (368) shoot out (14836) Donetsk region (4535) Kramatorskyy district (589)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 