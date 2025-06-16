Enemy attacks Kramatorsk at night: post office and car wash damaged, private homes destroyed. PHOTO

On the night of 16 June, Russian invaders attacked Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, twice.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Oleksandr Honcharenko.

At around three in the morning, the enemy attacked the city with attack UAVs. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

A post office and a car wash were damaged.

Also at night, on 15 June, at 23:30, the enemy shelled the outskirts of the community - private estates were damaged. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

"We are establishing the final consequences of the destruction, all relevant services are working," the statement said.

