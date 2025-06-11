Ruscists attacked Kramatorsk with drone: private enterprise was hit, one person was injured

On the night of June 11, 2025, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, and one person was wounded.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on the night of June 11, at about 02:30 a.m., an enemy shelling of Kramatorsk took place.

"The enemy used two Geran-2 UAVs for the attack. A private enterprise came under attack.

One person was injured as a result of the shelling. The victim was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury," the statement said.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Russia struck region 27 times. Three people were killed and eight wounded. PHOTOS

In addition, four objects were damaged in the attack, including an administrative building, two trucks and a car.