Day in Donetsk region: Russia struck region 27 times. Three people were killed and eight wounded. PHOTOS
On 9 June 2025, the Russian occupiers fired 27 times at the Donetsk region, killing 3 people and injuring 8.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district.
In Pokrovsk, one person died and another was wounded, a house was destroyed; a multi-storey building was damaged in Rodynske. In Myrnohrad, 1 person died and 1 was wounded, 4 houses were damaged. Shakhove TG: a person was wounded in Boikivka and a car was damaged; a house was damaged in Nove Shakhove; 2 garages and a warehouse were damaged in Novotroitske; 2 houses were damaged in Volodymyrivka.
Kramatorsk district
In Lyman, infrastructure was damaged; in Yarova, 1 killed and 2 wounded, 2 houses destroyed and a car damaged. In Kramatorsk, 2 people were injured. In Staroraiske of Druzhkivka TG, 4 private houses, a shop and a car were damaged. In Illinivka, 4 non-residential buildings were damaged. A person was wounded in Kostiantynivka, 15 buildings and 2 cars were damaged; 2 houses and an administrative building were damaged in Novodmytrivka; 6 private houses were damaged in Viroliubivka.
Bakhmut district
In Siversk, 6 private houses were damaged.
Russian troops shelled Donetsk region 27 times during the day. Ruscists killed 3 residents in Yarova, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Another 8 people were injured in the region. 210 people (13 children) were evacuated.
