ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11091 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
223 0

Day in Donetsk region: Russia struck region 27 times. Three people were killed and eight wounded. PHOTOS

On 9 June 2025, the Russian occupiers fired 27 times at the Donetsk region, killing 3 people and injuring 8.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district.

In Pokrovsk, one person died and another was wounded, a house was destroyed; a multi-storey building was damaged in Rodynske. In Myrnohrad, 1 person died and 1 was wounded, 4 houses were damaged. Shakhove TG: a person was wounded in Boikivka and a car was damaged; a house was damaged in Nove Shakhove; 2 garages and a warehouse were damaged in Novotroitske; 2 houses were damaged in Volodymyrivka.

See more: Klymenko on night attack: there are dead and wounded, 19 fires broke out, 4 are still being extinguished. PHOTOS

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, infrastructure was damaged; in Yarova, 1 killed and 2 wounded, 2 houses destroyed and a car damaged. In Kramatorsk, 2 people were injured. In Staroraiske of Druzhkivka TG, 4 private houses, a shop and a car were damaged. In Illinivka, 4 non-residential buildings were damaged. A person was wounded in Kostiantynivka, 15 buildings and 2 cars were damaged; 2 houses and an administrative building were damaged in Novodmytrivka; 6 private houses were damaged in Viroliubivka.

Read more: Russia fired 322 drones and missiles. 284 targets destroyed - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 6 private houses were damaged.

Russian troops shelled Donetsk region 27 times during the day. Ruscists killed 3 residents in Yarova, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Another 8 people were injured in the region. 210 people (13 children) were evacuated.

See more: Ruscists attacked Pryluky and Nizhyn district with drones: two wounded, civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

Shelling of Donetsk region on 9 June 2025. What is known about the consequences
Shelling of Donetsk region on 9 June 2025. What is known about the consequences
Shelling of Donetsk region on 9 June 2025. What is known about the consequences
Shelling of Donetsk region on 9 June 2025. What is known about the consequences
Shelling of Donetsk region on 9 June 2025. What is known about the consequences
Shelling of Donetsk region on 9 June 2025. What is known about the consequences

Author: 

Kramatorsk (296) shoot out (13631) Donetska region (3930) Pokrovsk (420) Myrnohrad (56) Kramatorskyy district (304) Pokrovskyy district (527) Starorayske (2) Illinivka (14) Kostyantynivka (226) Virolyubivka (1) Novodmytrivka (4) Yarova (3) Rodynske (28) Novotroyitske (7) Volodymyrivka (2) Nove Shakhove (2) Lyman (59) Boykivka (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 