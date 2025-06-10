ENG
News Photo Drone attack in Chernihiv region
Ruscists attacked Pryluky and Nizhyn district with drones: two wounded, civilian infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 10 June 2025, Russians attacked Pryluky, Chernihiv region, again.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the occupiers used drones. Preliminary, it was a "geranium". Two civilian men were wounded. One victim is 19 years old, the other is 39. Medics are providing the necessary assistance.

The Russian army also attacked the Nizhyn district.

As a result of the attacks in Pryluky and Nizhyn districts, people's homes, outbuildings and cars were damaged.

Consequences of the attack on Chernihiv region
Consequences of the attack on Chernihiv region
Consequences of the attack on Chernihiv region

"Over the past 24 hours alone, Russians fired at 15 settlements in seven communities in the region. They are using the entire arsenal of weapons: drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery, mortars, and unguided aerial missiles," the head of the region added.

