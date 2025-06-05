Russians killed the family of head of local fire department in Pryluky - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Russian troops attacked the house of the head of the local fire department in Pryluky.

This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"His family died. His wife. Her daughter is a patrol policewoman. And her one-year-old son. The rescuer was at the scene of the enemy's strikes on that terrible night together with the fire and rescue team.



My condolences for the irreparable loss. The killing and suffering of civilians is the style of cruel Russia, for which human lives have no value," the minister said.

In total , 5 people were killed in Pryluky and 6 others were wounded.

