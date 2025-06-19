Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,008,240 people (+1,080 per day), 10,951 tanks, 29,328 artillery systems, 22,853 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,008,240 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.06.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1008240 (+1080) people,

tanks - 10951 (+4) units

armored combat vehicles - 22853 (+8) units

artillery systems - 29328 (+63) units,

MLRS - 1420 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 1187 (+0) units

airplanes - 416 (+0) units

helicopters - 337 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 41229 (+64),

cruise missiles - 3369 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 52420 (+108) units

special equipment - 3918 (+2).

