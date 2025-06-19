Russia views Germany as a party that supports Ukraine. It is an "accomplice in the hostilities".

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, Russian President Vladimir Putin said this during a meeting with representatives of world news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The dictator said that Russia allegedly "does not refuse any contacts" and he is ready to answer if the German Chancellor wants to call.

At the same time, Putin doubted that Germany could play a greater mediating role in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine than the United States, because, in his words, a mediator must remain neutral.

We see Germany not as a neutral state, but as a party that supports Ukraine, even as an accomplice in the hostilities," Putin emphasized.

The Kremlin leader also cynically noted that the possible supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine would not affect the course of the so-called "war" but would spoil relations between Germany and Russia.

