Ukraine should agree to Russia’s conditions in Istanbul, otherwise situation for Kyiv will worsen - Putin
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin advises Ukraine not to delay negotiations.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.
According to him, Russia is ready to negotiate "according to the Istanbul principles".
The dictator said that the situation for Kyiv "could get even worse if it does not negotiate."
