ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10644 visitors online
News negotiations with Russia Negotiations in Turkey
13 778 68

Ukraine should agree to Russia’s conditions in Istanbul, otherwise situation for Kyiv will worsen - Putin

Putin advises Ukraine to agree to Russia’s conditions

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin advises Ukraine not to delay negotiations.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

According to him, Russia is ready to negotiate "according to the Istanbul principles".

The dictator said that the situation for Kyiv "could get even worse if it does not negotiate."

Read more: Under Trump’s presidency, if he had been elected earlier, there might not have been a "conflict in Ukraine" - Putin

Author: 

Putin Volodymyr (3718) Russia (12654) negotiations with Russia (775)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 