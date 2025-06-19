Idea that Russia is going to attack NATO is nonsense, - Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has called the information about Russia's alleged attack on European and NATO countries "an incredible lie.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Russian media.

"This legend that Russia is going to attack Europe and NATO countries is the most incredible lie that they are trying to make the population of Western European countries believe. But we understand that this is nonsense," Putin said.

In addition, the Kremlin leader does not consider any NATO rearmament to be a threat to Russia, "because we are self-sufficient in terms of ensuring our security and are constantly improving our defence capabilities".

"Whatever NATO does, of course, it creates certain threats, but we will neutralize all threats that may arise. In this sense, any rearmament and budget increases up to 5% of NATO countries' GDP make no sense," Putin said.

