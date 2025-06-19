Drones attacked Russian Volgograd. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Drones attacked the Russian city of Volgograd on the night of 19 June 2025.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

The governor of the region, Andriy Bocharov, said that a massive UAV attack was allegedly repelled in Kalachyovsky and Gorodishchensky districts and in the southern part of the city.

Temporary restrictions on flights (the "Cover" plan) were also introduced at Volgograd and Kaluga airports.





The Ministry of Defence of the occupying country stated that 81 UAVs were shot down and intercepted:

19 - over the territory of Bryansk region, 17 - over Kursk region, 13 - over Smolensk region, 7 - over Volgograd region, 6 - over Oryol region, 5 - over Rostov region, 5 - over the temporarily occupied Crimea, three UAVs each - over Belgorod and Astrakhan regions, two - over Ryazan region and one - over Moscow region.

Watch more: Oryol in Russia was attacked by drones: explosions occurred near oil refinery. VIDEO