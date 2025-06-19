515 4
Situation on NATO’s eastern flank remains tense, but there are no signs of deterioration yet - Nauseda
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that the security situation in the region remains tense. Therefore, we should continue to support Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, Delfi writes about this .
The security situation in the region is tense, but we see no signs of deterioration. Yes, the war in Ukraine is ongoing, and Ukraine's heroes continue to defend themselves against the aggressor's attack, and they are doing so quite successfully. No doubt, we must provide much more support to stop the Russian aggressor," he said.
