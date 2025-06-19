Ukraine at OSCE: Russia preparing new strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector, nuclear infrastructure at risk

Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Yurii Vitrenko, stated that Russia is planning new attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including nuclear energy facilities.

He made the statement during a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on 19 June, according to Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

"We are aware that Russia is planning further attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector. Nuclear energy infrastructure is also under threat. This information has been properly communicated to the IAEA," Vitrenko said.

He emphasized that despite the efforts of the international community, Russia has only intensified missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities. In the 100 days since Ukraine accepted the U.S. proposal for an unconditional ceasefire, Russia has not stopped its aggression; instead, it has carried out some of the bloodiest attacks, including strikes in Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Kyiv.

Vitrenko noted that according to a study by the NGO "New Europe," the number of Russian air attacks has nearly doubled amid peace initiatives. He stressed that Moscow uses terror against civilians as a tool of pressure in negotiations, attempting to gain advantage through escalation.

In his speech, the diplomat called for increased international pressure on Russia: "Tough sanctions are needed against Russia’s energy and banking sectors, the supply of modern air defense systems to Ukraine, and restrictions on Kremlin revenues from oil exports — this could become a real turning point on the path to peace."

