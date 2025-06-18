OSCE Troika condemns Russia’s attacks on civilians and infrastructure in Ukraine

The OSCE Troika has issued a statement condemning the escalation of Russian attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the organization’s official website.

The OSCE Troika — consisting of the OSCE Chairperson and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Ian Borg, and Swiss Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis — made the following statement: "Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine has been ongoing for the fourth year. Russia continues to violate the Helsinki Principles, to which we are all collectively committed and which we must uphold. One hundred days ago, the parties were called upon to agree on an unconditional ceasefire. Ukraine agreed. Russia did not. Instead, it has intensified its aggression by conducting systematic airstrikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine," the statement reads.

The OSCE Troika also called on Russia to "immediately cease its aggressive war and agree to an unconditional ceasefire, as Ukraine has done."

"Support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence remains a key priority for the OSCE. We sincerely admire the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian people and will continue our support," the statement emphasized.

It was noted that, according to UN data, civilian casualties in Ukraine during the first five months of 2025 increased by nearly 50% compared to the same period last year — primarily due to long-range missile and drone attacks.

"In recent days, we have once again been forced to witness an indiscriminate wave of Russian strikes against civilian targets in Kyiv and several other regions of Ukraine, resulting in deaths and destruction. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We strongly condemn these and other attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure," the OSCE Troika representatives added.

The statement also emphasizes that indiscriminate attacks are prohibited under international humanitarian law, and attacks targeting civilians "may qualify as war crimes."

"There can be no impunity for crimes committed in and against Ukraine, including war crimes and crimes of aggression. Russia must be held accountable for its actions. Victims deserve justice. The suffering of the Ukrainian people must end… We support all efforts aimed at a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on international law, including the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act," the statement reads.

