Ukraine identifies Russian soldiers whose bodies were handed over during recent repatriations – Interior Ministry. PHOTO

During the repatriation of bodies between Ukraine and Russia, the latter has been transferring the remains of its own soldiers together with those of fallen Ukrainian defenders. Some of these individuals have already been identified.

This was stated by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Boundless cynicism: Russia is turning the repatriation of the dead into a tool of manipulation and pressure. The enemy deliberately complicates the identification process, creates chaos, and mixes the bodies of Russian soldiers with those of Ukrainians," he stated.

Ukraine has identified the names of these soldiers and officers discarded by their so-called 'Motherland'.

One such case is body No. 192/25. The deceased was wearing a standard Russian Armed Forces uniform and was found with a Russian passport, military ID, service member certificate No. 1252, excerpts from the order of the commander of military unit No. 52 dated 26 December 2023, and a dog tag marked "RUSSIAN ARMED FORCES МТ-146004."

It was later established that the body belonged to Oleksandr Viktorovych Buhaiev, a soldier of the 1st Battalion of the 39th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation.

His relatives had begun searching for him in late March after he went missing near Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.

"This is yet another piece of evidence of how Russia treats its own people with disdain, tossing their bodies in with those of Ukrainian soldiers. It shows how little human life means to Russia. Or perhaps it’s simply a way to avoid paying compensation to families. But they will have to pay — we are returning these bodies.

The world sees the difference: while Ukraine brings home every one of its warriors, with a name and with honor, Russia hides its own, uses them as expendable material, and then forgets them. The enemy’s strategy is not only to kill, but also to lie about death," Klymenko added.

