Rubio and Lammy have discussed ways to end war in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy discussed the possibility of ending Russia's war against Ukraine during a meeting in Washington.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The US State Department noted that Rubio and Lammy reviewed key areas of cooperation between the two countries, including "efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war".

"The leaders discussed the conflict between Israel and Iran and agreed that Iran must never be able to develop or get nuclear weapons," the State Department said.

The interlocutors also discussed the upcoming NATO summit and reaffirmed the importance of increasing defence spending to ensure peace and stability.

Read more: UK announces new sanctions on Russia over war in Ukraine