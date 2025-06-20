Russia launched massive drone attack on Odesa:one person killed, 14 injured, including three rescuers. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 20 June, Russian invaders massively attacked Odesa with strike drones. More than 10 hits were recorded, and large-scale fires broke out.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Hennadii Trukhanov and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The nighttime enemy attack damaged several high-rise buildings in the city centre, cars, and buildings of higher education institutions. A fire broke out on the coast as a result of the crash of an attack UAV, and a blast wave damaged recreational facilities.

The fire completely engulfed a 4-storey residential building. Rescuers rescued 3 people and evacuated 6 others. During the firefighting and rescue operations, structures collapsed on the rescuers, injuring 3 firefighters, who are now in stable condition in hospital.

A 23-storey residential building was damaged - the fire engulfed the 18th, 19th and 20th floors. 600 people were evacuated. Three people were rescued from a blocked apartment, including two children. The fires also engulfed 5 other residential buildings and 3 cars.

The State Emergency Service has set up an Unbreakable Point at the site of the partially destroyed building. According to the residents, there may be another person in the building - search and rescue operations are underway.

"A total of 13 people were injured, including 3 rescuers," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office reported:

"The attack killed one person and injured 14 others with varying degrees of severity. Three rescuers were among the injured".

