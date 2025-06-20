Explosions were heard in Voronezh at night. Probably, UAVs attacked oil refinery

On the night of Friday, 20 June, explosions were heard in the Russian city of Voronezh. Russians report a drone attack on a local oil refinery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

Local residents report explosions and bright flashes in the sky above the city. According to preliminary data, Ukrainian drones are trying to attack the local oil refinery in the Left Bank district of the city. So far, there is no official information about the damage or casualties.

Later, the governor of Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, said that air defence forces on duty had detected and destroyed several unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies over Voronezh. Preliminary, there were no casualties or damage.

Earlier, the Volgograd airport was put under the "Carpet" Plan. Aircraft are prohibited from taking off and landing in the air harbour.

