Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,009,330 people (+1,090 per day), 10,954 tanks, 29,328 artillery systems, 22,860 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,009,330 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.06.25 are approximately
personnel - about 1009330 (+1090) people;
tanks - 10954 (+3) units
armored combat vehicles - 22860 (+7) units
artillery systems - 29374 (+46) units
MLRS - 1421 (+1) units
air defense systems - 1188 (+1) units
airplanes - 416 (+0) units
helicopters - 337 (+0) units
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 41299 (+70)
cruise missiles - 3369 (+0)
ships / boats / warships / boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units
vehicles and fuel tanks - 52501 (+81) units
special equipment - 3920 (+2)
