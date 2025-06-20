Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,009,330 people (+1,090 per day), 10,954 tanks, 29,328 artillery systems, 22,860 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,009,330 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 20.06.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1009330 (+1090) people;

tanks - 10954 (+3) units

armored combat vehicles - 22860 (+7) units

artillery systems - 29374 (+46) units

MLRS - 1421 (+1) units

air defense systems - 1188 (+1) units

airplanes - 416 (+0) units

helicopters - 337 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 41299 (+70)

cruise missiles - 3369 (+0)

ships / boats / warships / boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units

vehicles and fuel tanks - 52501 (+81) units

special equipment - 3920 (+2)

