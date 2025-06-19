ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10786 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
18 162 30

Russian army convoy destroyed in Kherson region: "Poor driver, they f#cked up everybody, they didn’t even make it to us". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the occupier filming a column of Russian equipment destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows at least three vehicles and a cannon.

"Russian servicemen are filming the results of the successful work of Ukrainian defenders: the enemy's convoy was struck on the approach to the occupiers' positions in Kherson region," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Five occupiers in killed, three in wounded: drones of 35th Marine Brigade destroyed buggy with Russian assault troops. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10073) elimination (5863) arms (919) Khersonska region (2346)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 