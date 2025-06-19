Russian army convoy destroyed in Kherson region: "Poor driver, they f#cked up everybody, they didn’t even make it to us". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the occupier filming a column of Russian equipment destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows at least three vehicles and a cannon.

"Russian servicemen are filming the results of the successful work of Ukrainian defenders: the enemy's convoy was struck on the approach to the occupiers' positions in Kherson region," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Five occupiers in killed, three in wounded: drones of 35th Marine Brigade destroyed buggy with Russian assault troops. VIDEO