Russian army convoy destroyed in Kherson region: "Poor driver, they f#cked up everybody, they didn’t even make it to us". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing the occupier filming a column of Russian equipment destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows at least three vehicles and a cannon.
"Russian servicemen are filming the results of the successful work of Ukrainian defenders: the enemy's convoy was struck on the approach to the occupiers' positions in Kherson region," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
Warning: Strong language!
