Five occupiers killed, three wounded: drones of 35th Marine Brigade destroyed buggy with Russian assault troops. VIDEO

Marines of the 35th Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi used drones to attack a Chinese buggy carrying an assault group of eight occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the marines burned down the enemy vehicle, killed five Russians, and "wounded three more". A video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

"Endgame, let's go! A brilliant buggy strike against Russian disposable attack aircraft by drone operators of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.

