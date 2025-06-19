8 928 10
Five occupiers killed, three wounded: drones of 35th Marine Brigade destroyed buggy with Russian assault troops. VIDEO
Marines of the 35th Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi used drones to attack a Chinese buggy carrying an assault group of eight occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, the marines burned down the enemy vehicle, killed five Russians, and "wounded three more". A video of the successful attack was posted on social media.
"Endgame, let's go! A brilliant buggy strike against Russian disposable attack aircraft by drone operators of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password