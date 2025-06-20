Planned murder and arson: FSB agent detained in Kyiv - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU jointly with the National Police detained in Kyiv an FSB agent who was preparing a contract killing and setting fire to several vehicles of the Defence Forces on the instructions of Russian special services.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The offender was a 33-year-old deserter who, after leaving the military unit without permission, contacted the curators through anonymous telegram channels.

After being recruited, the agent arrived in the capital, where he received a Makarov pistol with 50 rounds of ammunition in a cache. As a "test task", he carried out several arson attacks, after which he was supposed to conduct reconnaissance near a military unit in Kyiv. To do this, he rented an apartment near the facility and took a job as a courier.

The SSU detained the agent after another sabotage. Weapons, ammunition and a phone with correspondence with his FSB supervisor were seized from his apartment. He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the Armed Forces) and additional charges for treason (Part 2 of Article 111) are being prepared.

The suspect is being held without bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

