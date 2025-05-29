Coordinated Russian strikes on Dnipro: Taxi driver-FSB agent detained, - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU CI detained a 38-year-old local taxi driver in Dnipro who was working as an agent of the Russian FSB and collecting data for missile-drone attacks on the city.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the offender drove around the city and its surroundings, disguised as a taxi driver, and recorded the coordinates of potential targets.

While transporting passengers, the agent identified locations where Ukrainian military and vehicles were concentrated and also tried to gather information about air defence positions. He planned to pass the data to his FSB supervisors via an anonymous chat in a messenger, but was detained red-handed while filming the perimeter of a military facility.

The taxi driver was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The operation was conducted by the SSU officers in Dnipropetrovsk region under the supervision of the Regional Prosecutor's Office.

