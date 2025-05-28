They guided attacks on Kostiantynivka: SSU detained five Russian agents. PHOTOS

An FSB agent group that was adjusting Russian strikes on frontline Kostiantynivka was detained.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

We are talking about four residents of the city. All the agents acted separately, but had one common supervisor from the Russian secret service. Their main task was to collect the coordinates at which the Defence Forces units were located.

For example, a 35-year-old IT specialist was detained who, under the guise of setting up the Internet, was asking clients about the locations of Ukrainian troops.

The other three defendants are a 23-year-old loader from the local market and two unemployed people who went around the city and recorded the location of the desired objects.

All agents were recruited through Telegram channels looking for "easy money". They marked potential targets on Google maps and attached a detailed description of the area to the screenshot.

The SSU exposed and detained all members of the agent group. Mobile phones with evidence of their work for the FSB were seized from them.

All were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offenders are being held in custody without bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

