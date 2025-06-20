No formed enemy forces recorded on border with Belarus - State Border Service of Ukraine

No offensive groupings of Russian or Belarusian forces are currently being formed along the Belarusian direction.

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, on television, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Belarus continues to maintain separate units near the Ukrainian border, and this situation has not changed since 2022. It is more of a demonstrative nature and is supported by the relevant rhetoric of the Belarusian authorities.

At the same time, Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation on the eve of joint exercises between Russia and Belarus, the active phase of which is scheduled for September. According to Demchenko, the risks for Ukraine may increase during this period, depending on what Russian forces will be deployed to Belarus. The situation is being monitored by the intelligence units of the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Guard Service.

The spokesperson also said that no attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate the border in the Chernihiv region have been recorded recently. At the same time, Russian troops retain forces to shell the border areas, in particular the Chernihiv region, although the number of attacks there is less than in the Sumy or Kharkiv regions.

