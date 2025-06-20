ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9643 visitors online
News
5 144 10

Ruscists have occupied Shevchenko Pershe in Donetsk Oblast and advanced near Novoolenivka and Malynivka, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have occupied the village of Shevchenko Pershe in Donetsk region and made advances near two settlements in the region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has occupied Shevchenko Pershe and advanced near Novoolenivka and Malynivka," the statement said.

Read more: AFU repel enemy assault in Donetsk region, destroy 18 armored vehicles and 13 motorcycles with occupiers – OTG "Luhansk"

Russia has occupied Shevchenko Pervoye in Donetsk Oblast

Author: 

Donetsk region (4548) Pokrovskyy district (775) Malynivka (14) Shevchenko Pershe (2) Novoolenivka (9) DeepState (260)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 