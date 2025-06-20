Ruscists have occupied Shevchenko Pershe in Donetsk Oblast and advanced near Novoolenivka and Malynivka, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops have occupied the village of Shevchenko Pershe in Donetsk region and made advances near two settlements in the region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, Censor.NET informs.
"The enemy has occupied Shevchenko Pershe and advanced near Novoolenivka and Malynivka," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password