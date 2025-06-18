AFU repel enemy assault in Donetsk region, destroy 18 armored vehicles and 13 motorcycles with occupiers – OTG "Luhansk"

On June 17, the Defense Forces repelled an assault toward the settlements of Yablunivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove, destroying 18 Russian armored vehicles.

As reported by Censor.NET citing Ukrainian Pravda, the communication department of the "Luhansk" Operational-Tactical Group (OTG).

"Between 7:00 and 9:20 p.m., the enemy launched a large-scale offensive operation in several waves with varying intervals, supported by 23 armored fighting vehicles (AFVs) and 13 motorcycles.

Up to 100 enemy servicemen were involved in the attack. Fire was delivered using all available weapons, resulting in active destruction of enemy equipment, while infantry attempted to disperse into the adjacent forested areas."

Defense Forces units repelled the enemy attack, destroying 18 armored vehicles and all 13 motorcycles along with enemy personnel. An additional 5 armored fighting vehicles sustained varying degrees of damage.