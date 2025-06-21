Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,010,390 people (+1,060 per day), 10,955 tanks, 29,393 artillery systems, 22,865 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,010,390 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.06.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1010390 (+1060) people

tanks - 10955 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles - 22865 (+5) units

artillery systems - 29393 (+19) units

MLRS - 1421 (+0) units

air defense systems - 1188 (+0) units

airplanes - 416 (+0) units

helicopters - 337 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 41422 (+123)

cruise missiles - 3369 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units

automotive vehicles and tankers - 52617 (+116) units

special equipment - 3920 (+0)

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff adds.