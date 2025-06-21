Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,010,390 people (+1,060 per day), 10,955 tanks, 29,393 artillery systems, 22,865 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,010,390 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.06.25 are approximately
personnel - about 1010390 (+1060) people
tanks - 10955 (+1) units
armored combat vehicles - 22865 (+5) units
artillery systems - 29393 (+19) units
MLRS - 1421 (+0) units
air defense systems - 1188 (+0) units
airplanes - 416 (+0) units
helicopters - 337 (+0) units
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 41422 (+123)
cruise missiles - 3369 (+0)
ships / boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units
automotive vehicles and tankers - 52617 (+116) units
special equipment - 3920 (+0)
"The data is being clarified," the General Staff adds.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password