Occupiers amass forces and equipment to intensify assaults in Orikhiv direction – Southern Defense Forces

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian occupiers are amassing forces and equipment to intensify assault operations. In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy is attacking near Malynivka in Zaporizhzhia to cut off the Defense Forces’ logistics.

This was reported by Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn to Suspilne, cited by Censor.NET.

According to the spokesperson, the occupiers are gathering strength to launch assaults on the Orikhiv direction aiming to capture Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske.

"Mala Tokmachka is targeted to attempt to outflank Orikhiv from the east. As for Kamianske, Russia wants to seize certain heights in that area, as well as control the Kharkiv–Simferopol highway that passes through Kamianske. Controlling it would effectively open the way to Zaporizhzhia," Voloshyn said.

The spokesperson also provided updates on the situation on the Huliaipole front.

"The assault on Malynivka was preceded by a massive artillery preparation targeting nearby settlements and Malynivka itself. Additionally, for several consecutive days, the Russian army struck this direction with unguided air-to-surface missiles, with up to 50 rockets landing daily. Russia essentially attempted to destroy our line of engineering and fortification structures," the military officer said.

According to him, the Russians destroyed several Ukrainian positions, making defense impossible, so the Defense Forces withdrew to the flanks while continuing to maintain control over the settlement.

